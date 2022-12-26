Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

12/26/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's

(Reuters) -Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in Iran.

Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday's announcement in Tehran of the arrest of seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the seven, including some who held dual nationality, were arrested over anti-government protests that have rocked the country.

The British foreign ministry had said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the reports that British-Iranian dual nationals had been arrested.

Kanaani said Tehran had notified the detainees' respective governments and had "communicated their crimes" to them.

For "humanitarian reasons", he said, the detainees had been allowed to contact their families over the Christmas holidays.

Tehran has blamed foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

It has also taken increasingly aggressive steps against dual nationals, arresting dozens since the unrest began. Such moves have brought more international condemnation and isolated the Islamic Republic.

Rights group HRANA said that as of Sunday, 507 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

Kanaani said the files of some of the detainees had been completed, while those of others were still being investigated.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:01aMastercard spendingpulse: u.s. retail sales grew 7.6% this holid…
RE
06:56aRussia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
RE
06:49aBrazil's Americanas appoints Covre as CFO starting next year
RE
06:46aUK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall
RE
06:35aNepal's new govt seeks to balance ties with India, China, economy in focus
RE
06:33aParis shooting suspect placed under formal investigation - prosecutor's office
RE
06:21aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
06:07aSri Lanka's former president Rajapaksa leaves for U.S. - local media
RE
05:21aSaudi arabia and japan sign two agreements on energy, hydrogen a…
RE
05:17aSaudi arabia and japan sign 15 agreements in a joint investment…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold
4Fair Isaacs: Quality that comes with risks
5'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..

HOT NEWS