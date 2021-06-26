Iran says nuclear deal salvageable but will not negotiate forever

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it believes
a reinstatement of its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers
is possible but warned that Tehran “will not negotiate forever”.
"Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US
tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most active party in Vienna,
proposing most drafts," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed
Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to talks aimed at
reviving the nuclear deal.
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks
on reviving the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six powers
that imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear activities in
exchange for lifting international sanctions.
Then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from
the agreement in 2018, but President Joe Biden has been seeking
to revive it. Officials on all sides have said there are major
issues to resolve before the deal can be reinstated.
"Still believe a deal is possible, if the US decides to
abandon Trump's failed legacy. Iran will not negotiate forever,"
Khatibzadeh tweeted.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate
reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring
agreement that expired overnight. An Iranian envoy responded
that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.
The Vienna talks, which began in April, are now in a pause
that had been expected to last until early July, but failure to
extend the monitoring accord could throw those negotiations into
disarray.
