Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran says removal of U.S. sanctions is its red line for revival of 2015 deal

02/07/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday removal of U.S. sanctions is Tehran's red line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told a news conference, adding that talks will resume on Tuesday.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aChina, U.S. should address trade issues on basis of mutual respect - Chinese foreign ministry
RE
02:41aGerman industrial output falls in December
RE
02:39aShanghai aluminium hits 3-1/2-month peak on supply woes, demand hopes
RE
02:38aChina's steel, iron ore futures jump on demand hopes
RE
02:36aJapan's shionogi says can supply up to 1 mln doses of covid pill…
RE
02:32aFemale-led Egyptian ensemble keeps rhythmic folk music alive
RE
02:30aCriticism of UK PM Johnson's wife sexist and undignified - Javid
RE
02:29aFrench group Faurecia aims for sales of over 33 bln euros in 2025 as it seals Hella deal
RE
02:27aJapan's shionogi says to apply for early approval of covid treat…
RE
02:25aUK housing boom starts to fade as cost-of-living squeeze tightens - Halifax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
2Ex-president heads into Costa Rica run-off, ex-finance minister likely ..
3Quantafuel ASA | Analyst/investor call
4Toshiba now plans to split into two, hikes shareholder return targets
5Oil complex eyes potential conclusion of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

HOT NEWS