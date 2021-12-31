Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

12/31/2021 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iran launches satellite carrier rocket

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday.

The attempted launch, which came as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from the United States, Germany and France.

"For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (metres per second). We reached 7,350," the spokesman, Ahmad Hosseini, said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state TV and posted online.

On Thursday, Hosseini did not clarify whether the devices had reached orbit, but suggested the launch was a test ahead of coming attempts to put satellites into orbit.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in the past few years due to technical issues.

Washington has said it is concerned by Iran's development of space launch vehicles, and a German diplomat said Berlin had called on Iran to stop sending satellite launch rockets into space, adding that they violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.

France said on Friday the rocket launch aimed at sending three research devices into space was in violation of U.N. rules and was "even more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress.

Tehran denies that its space activity is a cover for ballistic missile development or that it violated a U.N. resolution.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pIran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says
RE
01:52pWall Street flat as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year
RE
01:47pBOJ's CBDC Pilot Project a Success
PU
01:47pCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Monetary Policy Announcement - December 2021
PU
01:39pU.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes
RE
01:37pBiden to speak with Ukraine president Sunday -White House
RE
01:33pSpot platinum down 9.4% in 2021, on track for first yearly fall in three years
RE
01:33pSpot palladium down 22.2% in 2021, set for first annual decline in six years
RE
01:33pSpot silver down about 11.8% in 2021, set for worst year since 2014
RE
01:33pSpot gold down 3.7% in 2021, set for biggest yearly decline since 2015
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS