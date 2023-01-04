Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iran summons French envoy over 'insulting' cartoons

01/04/2023 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with a group of Iranian women in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran summoned France's envoy in Tehran on Wednesday to protest against "insulting" cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported.

The French weekly had published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, which it said were part of a competition it launched last month to support anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in the custody of morality police.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept insulting its Islamic, religious, and national sanctities and values in any way," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French envoy on Wednesday, according to state TV.

The French Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran's religious leaders have accused its foreign foes of orchestrating the anti-government mass protests to destabilise the country.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian earlier on Wednesday warned that the "offensive and indecent" move would receive a firm response from Tehran.

"We won't allow the French government to go too far. They've definitely chosen the wrong path," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The magazine said it published the caricatures in a special edition to mark the anniversary of a deadly attack on its Paris office on Jan. 7, 2015 by Islamist militants, after the weekly had published cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed.

It said the contest aimed "to support the struggle of Iranians who are fighting for their freedom".

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Dominique Vidalon, John Irish; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:50pKenya's president william ruto:kenya will not default on its de…
RE
01:47pFrench privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
RE
01:44p'Fearless' Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives in Washington to lead Trump probes
RE
01:41pMcDonald's set to exit Kazakhstan on Russian war spillover - Bloomberg News
RE
01:40pIran summons French envoy over 'insulting' cartoons
RE
01:34pTesla Files Paperwork To Make Electric Motors For Airplanes, Boats, And More-Electrek
RE
01:34pTesla files paperwork to make electric motors for airplanes,…
RE
01:32pU.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
RE
01:29pEmirati FM meets Syria's Assad in Damascus in further sign of thawing ties
RE
01:27pU.S., New York sue Credit Acceptance, allege predatory auto lending
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
4China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..
5New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..

HOT NEWS