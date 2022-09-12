Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to release the
crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf in
response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial
ships' seafarers said.
The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as
tensions grow between Iran and the United States.
The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized
by Greece in April and had remained under arrest for months. The
United States had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to
sanctions.
Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in
July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil
cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to
sail back to Iran.
Iran has agreed that the tankers' crew will be replaced,
allowing their return to their countries of origin soon, the
union said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
It was not clear when the two Greek tankers, still in the
Middle East Gulf, will be released, the union said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)