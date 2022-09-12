Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to release the
crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf, in
response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial
ships' seafarers said.
The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as
tensions grow between Iran and the United States.
The tankers' crew will be replaced, allowing their return to
their countries of origin soon, the union said in a statement on
its website on Sunday.
It was not clear whether the two Greek tankers, the MT
Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, would be released, it added.
Iran's foreign ministry could not confirm the information.
"We have no confirmation at this moment about a release,"
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser KanaanI said, adding
that he hoped "there would be positive developments in the
future".
A Greek shipping ministry source said on Monday that "a very
serious effort has been under way for the return of the Greek
crews the soonest possible," without elaborating.
The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized
by Greece in April and was held for months. The United States
had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to sanctions.
The removal of oil from the Lana prompted Iranian forces in
May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf and sail
them back to Iran after Tehran warned of "punitive action"
against Athens.
Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in
July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil
cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to
sail back to Iran.
Polembros shipping, manager of the MT Prudent Warrior, said
in a statement on Monday that the crew communicates with their
families almost on a daily basis and "they are in good health
and are treated well".
It added that the company is making every effort for their
release.
"We have been innocent victims caught in the midst of
political confrontations," it said in the statement. "We hope
that the recent developments are the pathway to the release of
our vessel and her crew."
