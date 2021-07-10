Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The website of Iran's transport
ministry was taken down on Saturday by what state television
said was a "cyber disruption", a day after an apparent
cyberattack on the state railway company.
Computer systems of the staff of the Ministry of Roads and
Urban Development were the subject of the attack which resulted
in the ministry's portal and sub-portal sites becoming
unavailable, the TV channel reported.
It didn't give any indication of who it believed could have
been behind the attack and did not say if any ransom demand had
been made.
Train services had been disrupted on Friday, with hackers
posting fake delay notices on station boards, state-affiliated
news outlets reported. The government-run railway company said
only the displays had been affected and that trains ran
normally.
Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi
warned on Saturday of possible ransomware attacks unless
vulnerabilities in computer systems were dealt with, Iranian
news outlets reported.
In late 2020, Iran said hackers launched large-scale attacks
on two of its government institutions, without giving details on
the targets or the suspected perpetrators.
Iran says it is on high alert for online assaults, which it
has blamed in the past on the United States and Israel. The
United States and other Western powers meanwhile have accused
Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks.
