Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days

07/10/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The website of Iran's transport ministry was taken down on Saturday by what state television said was a "cyber disruption", a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company.

Computer systems of the staff of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development were the subject of the attack which resulted in the ministry's portal and sub-portal sites becoming unavailable, the TV channel reported.

It didn't give any indication of who it believed could have been behind the attack and did not say if any ransom demand had been made.

Train services had been disrupted on Friday, with hackers posting fake delay notices on station boards, state-affiliated news outlets reported. The government-run railway company said only the displays had been affected and that trains ran normally.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi warned on Saturday of possible ransomware attacks unless vulnerabilities in computer systems were dealt with, Iranian news outlets reported.

In late 2020, Iran said hackers launched large-scale attacks on two of its government institutions, without giving details on the targets or the suspected perpetrators.

Iran says it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed in the past on the United States and Israel. The United States and other Western powers meanwhile have accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
12:50pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:28pIran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
RE
12:24pG20 recognizes carbon pricing as climate change tool for first time
RE
12:24pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY  : Chancellor welcomes milestone G20 progress on global tax reform
PU
12:12pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:12pItaly g20 presidency says we will come back to the issue of funding vaccines for poor countries in october
RE
12:12pUK finance minister says nations now need to finalise details of global tax deal
RE
12:11pItaly g20 presidency says new covid variants are increasing uncertainty, this is an area we must focus on
RE
12:08pItaly's g20 presidency says we should avoid introducing new pandemic-related restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster

HOT NEWS