Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation

12/10/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid continued unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia.

The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200 rials on the unofficial market on Saturday, up from 367,300 on Friday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The rial has lost 13.8% of its value since nationwide protests erupted after the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on Sept. 16.

The unrest poses one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The economic Ecoiran website said traders saw little hope for the revival of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and saw Western pressure increasing over Tehran's crackdown against the protests and its military ties with Russia.

These include the alleged sales of drones used by Russia in the war in Ukraine, which Tehran and Moscow have denied.

"Some (traders) say current international conditions are such that the chances of reviving the nuclear deal are low, and this has caused cautious buyers to enter the dollar market," Ecoiran said. "The price of this currency is on an upward path."

"From the point of view of some (traders), this news (of U.S. and Western pressure on Iran) can attract the attention of currency speculators," Ecoiran said, adding that the central bank may still be able to support the rial.

The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, while Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Russia and Iran over alleged human rights violations, and Australia said on Saturday it would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran.

Germany on Friday condemned the first execution of a protester in Iran, while Britain announced sanctions on persons including officials from Russia and Iran it deemed responsible for human rights abuses or corruption. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6793 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7322 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.053 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.64089 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.647 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
Latest news "Economy"
04:26pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister
RE
04:12pEgypt's sugar reserves sufficient until march 2023- supply minis…
RE
04:11pIranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation
RE
04:09pEgypt's wheat reserves sufficient for 5.2 months - supply minist…
RE
03:52pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year - Egypt’s supply minister
RE
03:52pCost of subsidized bread programme increased from 51 to 76 bln…
RE
03:43pDonetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling
RE
03:10pUkraine says 1.5 million in Odesa region without power after Russia strikes
RE
03:00pUK health unions offer to pause NHS strikes if government joins pay talks - The Guardian
RE
02:48pSenior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stab..
2Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
3China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
4UAE official says European ties with Gulf 'should not be transactional'
5Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar

HOT NEWS