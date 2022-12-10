Iranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell
to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid continued
unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of
Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia.
The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200 rials on the
unofficial market on Saturday, up from 367,300 on Friday,
according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The rial has lost 13.8% of its value since nationwide
protests erupted after the death in police custody of a
22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on Sept. 16.
The unrest poses one of the biggest challenges to theocratic
rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The economic Ecoiran website said traders saw little hope
for the revival of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and saw
Western pressure increasing over Tehran's crackdown against the
protests and its military ties with Russia.
These include the alleged sales of drones used by Russia in
the war in Ukraine, which Tehran and Moscow have denied.
"Some (traders) say current international conditions are
such that the chances of reviving the nuclear deal are low, and
this has caused cautious buyers to enter the dollar market,"
Ecoiran said. "The price of this currency is on an upward path."
"From the point of view of some (traders), this news (of
U.S. and Western pressure on Iran) can attract the attention of
currency speculators," Ecoiran said, adding that the central
bank may still be able to support the rial.
The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on
Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, while Canada
imposed fresh sanctions on Russia and Iran over alleged human
rights violations, and Australia said on Saturday it would place
targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran.
Germany on Friday condemned the first execution of a
protester in Iran, while Britain announced sanctions on persons
including officials from Russia and Iran it deemed responsible
for human rights abuses or corruption.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)