Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker seized
by Greece in April, part of whose cargo was confiscated by the
United States, was being towed to the port of Piraeus on
Saturday, Greek coast guard officials said, after Greek
authorities approved its release.
For over two months the Iranian-flagged Lana, formerly
Pegas, has been anchored off the Greek island of Evia in a
diplomatic impasse which has strained Athens' relations with
Tehran amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States.
"It left Karystos at 0630 am (0330 GMT) and is expected to
reach Piraeus around 1000 pm," one official said.
Greek authorities in April impounded Lana and its oil cargo
with 19 Russian crew members on board near the coast of Evia,
due to sanctions following a legal action by the United States.
The ship was later released due to complications regarding
its ownership, but part of the Iranian oil cargo had already
been transferred to another ship, Ice Energy, which was hired by
the United States and is moored off Piraeus port.
The removal of oil from the Lana prompted Iranian forces
last month to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf
and sail them back to Iran after Tehran warned it would take
"punitive action" against Athens.
Following an appeal by an Iranian company on June 7, a Greek
judicial panel overturned the initial court order that allowed
the confiscation of the cargo on behalf of the United States.
That decision has cleared the way for Lana to retrieve the
cargo that was transferred to Ice Energy.
Until last week however Lana, which still has engine
problems, was being detained by another company due to debts
owed for towing services. It was officially released after the
amount owed was paid off, legal sources told Reuters.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou and Renee
Maltezou in Athens and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Jan
Harvey)