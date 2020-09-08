Iranian fuel seized by U.S. to reach Texas within days -sources

(New throughout, adds reactions and details on cargoes,
lawsuit)
LONDON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iranian fuel bound
for Venezuela that the United States seized last month is now
being taken to Texas by two tankers due to arrive in coming
days, part of Washington's efforts to disrupt trade between
Caracas and Tehran, according to sources and data.
In August, the U.S. Department of Justice said 1.12 million
barrels of Iranian gasoline originally going to Venezuela were
in U.S. custody following Washington's largest-ever seizure of
fuel shipments from Iran.
The first fuel cargo on Liberia-flagged tanker Euroforce is
expected to arrive in Texas in the coming 24 hours, the sources
said. It is broadcasting the U.S. Gulf port of Galveston as its
destination, according to shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon.
The second cargo, on Singapore-flagged tanker Maersk
Progress, is expected to arrive on Sep 19 to Houston, Eikon data
showed.
The seizure occurred after a U.S. district court issued an
order for the cargoes in a civil forfeiture case. Foreign
partners of the United States, who have not been disclosed,
assisted by transferring the fuel from four Iran-linked tankers
to two vessels under U.S. special permits to reach its waters,
according to sources.
This year, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has
increased pressure on Iran and Venezuela through a separate
series of sanctions, spooking oil customers and shipping firms,
hitting exports in both countries and exacerbating a fuel crisis
in the South American nation.
Eurotankers, which manages the Euroforce, and Venezuela's
state-run oil firm PDVSA, the intended receiver of the gasoline,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Maersk Tankers, manager of the second tanker, declined to
comment due to clauses in its commercial agreements. "We are
unable to disclose details on specific charters," it said.
The Maersk Progress loaded through trans-shipment at
Madagascar's outer port limit zone in late July while the
Euroforce turned its tracking transponder on in July after
setting sail near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, the Eikon data
also showed. It first signaled Trinidad as destination, then
Jamaica and now Galveston.
The U.S. Department of Justice declined comment. It has said
it intends to auction the fuel, with proceeds going to U.S.
victims of overseas terrorism.
The DOJ had also said the seizure had disrupted a
multimillion-dollar fuel shipment by Iran's elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), designated by Washington as a
foreign terrorist organization.
Iranian officials have denied the fuel was Iranian, while
the owners of the fuel mounted a court challenge to the seizure.
U.S. officials had discussed, then dropped, options to
publicly announce the arrival of the cargoes, as Washington
wanted a more discrete arrival, according to the sources.
"It will be a low-key event," one of the sources said.
