STORY: A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition in Tehran after falling into a coma on Sunday, following a confrontation with agents on the metro for violating the hijab law.

That's according to two prominent rights activists, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

CCTV footage shared by state news agency IRNA shows Armita Geravand without the mandatory hijab.

She is accompanied by two female friends walking towards the train.

Upon entering the cabin, one of the girls is seen immediately backing off and reaching for the ground.

Another girl is then dragged unconscious from the cabin by passengers.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage.

Geravand's case is raising concerns she may face the same fate as Mahsa Amini...

The 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of morality police sparked nationwide protests.

Authorities denied the claims by rights groups.

In a televised interview, her parents said that their daughter had suffered a drop in blood pressure, lost her balance, and hit her head inside the metro cabin.

"I've seen the pictures of the subway, so I don't think what people say is accurate. I've seen the subway's CCTV footage completely. I saw how she fell and how her friends dragged her out. There was nothing special, that they wanted to make something out of it. I just appreciate them praying for my child's health."

Rights groups on social media have called on authorities to publish the footage from inside the cabin...

Claiming that her parents' statement was made under duress.