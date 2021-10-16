Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

10/16/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is docked while oil is pumped into it at the ships terminal of PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui

HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) - An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services.

The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

Dino I, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) owned and operated by NIOC's National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), finished loading the Venezuelan oil at PDVSA's Jose port late Friday, according to the documents, a source and monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.

The bilateral oil trade could be a breach of U.S. sanctions on both nations, the U.S. Treasury Department told Reuters last month, citing government orders that establish the punitive measures.

The vessel arrived in Venezuela in September with its transponder turned off while carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian condensate. The light oil fed PDVSA's Petrolera Sinovensa, Petropiar and Petrocedeno projects in the country's Orinoco Belt.

A second condensate cargo of similar size is expected to be delivered to Venezuela in the coming weeks as part of the swap routine, which will be in effect for six months in its first phase.

Venezuela's oil ministry, PDVSA and NIOC did not reply to requests for comment.

PDVSA first launched the exchange last month by sending 1.9 million barrels of Merey heavy crude on the Iran-flagged supertanker Felicity.

The exchange provides the OPEC nation with a stable supply of blending material needed to convert its extra heavy oil into exportable grades. The pact also delivers heavy oil to Iran for blending, refining or marketing to Asian customers.

Iran and Venezuela have strengthened their cooperation in the last year even under the watchful gaze of the United States, which has in recent years reimposed sanctions on Iranian state entities, including NIOC, and in 2019 blacklisted PDVSA.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Andrea Ricci)

By Marianna Parraga and Deisy Buitrago


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.72% 84.89 Delayed Quote.62.65%
WTI 1.09% 82.468 Delayed Quote.69.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
RE
11:04aIranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil
RE
11:02aGlencore opens talks with Chad over debt restructuring
RE
09:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Speaks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Phone
PU
09:36aMATTHEW MOULDING : Hut Group founder Moulding to give up 'golden share' after share slump - Sky News
RE
08:32aWORLD FOOD DAY : Time for global leaders to invest in Africa's agriculture
PU
08:13aCyprus and Egypt sign deal to pursue electricity hookup
RE
07:23aIndia's electricity demand picks up in Oct as coal shortage lingers
RE
07:21aFormer Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges
RE
07:09aAMAZON COM : Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Singapore says no disruption to electricity supply after power provider..
5Apple : worker says she was fired after leading movement against harass..

HOT NEWS