Iranian tanker departs for Persian Gulf carrying Venezuelan heavy oil

CARACAS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged oil tanker
left Venezuela on Friday for Iran's Kharg Island, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed, after the vessel loaded 1.9 million barrels
of heavy crude at the South American country's Jose oil
terminal.
The shipment marks the latest example of cooperation between
the two OPEC nations this year as they step up commercial ties
to try to rescue their respective oil industries, both of which
are under intense pressure from U.S. sanctions.
The very-large crude carrier (VLCC), registered in shipping
databases under the name Horse, discharged 2.1 million barrels
of Iranian condensate to be used as diluent for Venezuela's
extra heavy oil production in September.
It then loaded Merey heavy crude, Venezuela's flagship
grade, for export under a deal between state-run oil companies
Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iran Oil Company
(NIOC), according to a PDVSA source.
PDVSA referred to the vessel as the "Master Honey" in its
internal export schedules, seen by Reuters.
The vessel arrived in Venezuela and loaded crude without
transmitting its location, as required under international
shipping law in most cases, until about 2 a.m. (0600 GMT) on
Friday, the Refinitiv Eikon vessel-tracking data showed.
PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment. Its export
schedules did not list the cargo's destination cargo.
Many oil tankers have changed their names and even their
managing companies after visiting Venezuelan ports this year to
avoid U.S. sanctions, according to public shipping registries
and Refinitiv Eikon data.
The United States has sanctioned PDVSA as part of a series
of measures to try to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
It has imposed sanctions on Iran's oil industry to try to thwart
the country's nuclear program.
Washington took no action to disrupt Master Honey's voyage,
or a separate flotilla of three Iranian tankers that brought
fuel to gasoline-starved Venezuela last week.
