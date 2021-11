DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, condemned on Sunday an attack on Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, calling it "a new sedition".

"The attempt ... is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think-tanks," he said on Twitter, without giving further details. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)