Amini died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for flouting the strict hijab policy, which requires women to dress modestly and wear headscarves.

At the protest people could be heard chanting "death to the oppressor, whether shah or leader," "freedom and equality" and "stop the execution."

More than 450 people have died so far in the wave of protests that has continued since Amini's death, according to media reports.