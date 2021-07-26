Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iraq High Frequency Phone Survey to Assess the Impact of COVID-19 on Firms – June 2021

07/26/2021 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the months of October to December of 2020, the World Bank, through a collaboration with the World Food Program, conducted a rapid, monthly, phone survey to assess the impact of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on firms and business activities in Iraq. The survey was administered to a total of 671 firms from the manufacturing and services sectors in the country.

The survey solicited key information about firms' operational status before and during the pandemic, their general business outcomes, the severity of some of the challenges they have been facing, and finally some of their coping strategies.

The focus on understanding the state of firms and business activity in Iraq during the pandemic comes from the recognition that it is a precursor to what may await the broader economy as well as workers and their families. The survey results highlight the importance of some key challenges that firms have faced since the beginning of the pandemic.

This note is structured as follows: section one gives introduction.

Section two describes the sample frame, sample selection, and the process of data collection.

Section three briefly describes the questionnaire. Section four delves into the results such that it first gives a set of descriptive statistics of the firms that were interviewed, then elaborates on their responses related to the pandemic and its various challenges and coping mechanisms. Section five concludes with some policy implications.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aSOFTBANK : India's Paytm eyes IPO by end-Oct, hopes to break even in 18 months-source
RE
07:21aTARGET : Selfridges on sale as owners launch auction starting at £4bn
AQ
07:21aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 898 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
07:20aBoE should not scale back stimulus for several quarters - Vlieghe
RE
07:20aBoE should not scale back stimulus for several quarters - Vlieghe
RE
07:20aMARLOWE : Form 8.3 - Marlowe Plc
AQ
07:20aInomin Announces up to $1,000,000 Private Placement Financing
NE
07:19aSoybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens
RE
07:19aCOMSCORE : Brings Innovation to Podcast Advertising, Enabling Brand Safety Protections for Acast Podcast Inventory
PR
07:18aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Singapore's GIC invests $240 million in Arctic Green Energy
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Stocks drop on China clampdown at start of data-packed week
3Philips beats earnings forecast as it mobilises for respiratory device recall
4PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ANALYSIS - LAW WITHOUT ORDER: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

HOT NEWS