Iraq is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais stressed the need to coordinate among oil-exporting nations to ensure prices do not fluctuate and impact both exporter and consumer countries, the Iraqi government said in a statement.
Iraq is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
China probes ex-party chief of Guangdong rural credit union over discipline violations