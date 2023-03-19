Iraq, OPEC stress need to coordinate to stabilise prices

Today at 01:38 pm Share

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais stressed the need to coordinate among oil-exporting nations to ensure prices do not fluctuate and impact both exporter and consumer countries, the Iraqi government said in a statement.

Iraq is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). (Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)