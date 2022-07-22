Iraq can boost oil output by 200,000 bpd this year if asked  BOC

BASRA, Iraq, July 22 (Reuters) - Iraq has the capacity to
increase its oil production by 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) this
year if asked, an executive of Iraq's Basra Oil Co. (BOC) told
Reuters on Friday.
"If Iraq is asked to increase production, we can add 200
thousand barrels until the end of the year as available
production capacity," Hassan Mohammed, deputy BOC manager in
charge of oilfields and licensing rounds affairs, said in an
interview.
"But (to produce) more than this amount, (we) need more
time." The increase will come from West Qurna 1 oilfields and
other oilfields developed by Iraqi state-run oil companies,
Mohammed added.
This comes two weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden's visit
to Saudi Arabia as part of his first trip to the Middle East as
U.S. president, hoping to strike a deal on oil production to
help drive down gasoline prices.
Oil prices have rocketed to their highest levels since 2008,
climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States
and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of
Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
Prices have slipped since then.
Separately, Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas firm
Pertamina bought 10 percent of Exxon Mobil's stake in Iraq's
West Qurna 1 oilfield, increasing its share to 20 percent, while
BOC bought 22.7 percent of the field.
In January, the Iraqi government gave its approval for the
Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp's
stake in the giant West Qurna 1 oilfield.
West Qurna 1, in southern Iraq, is one of the world's
largest oilfields with recoverable reserves estimated at more
than 20 billion barrels. It produces around 550,000 barrels per
day, Mohammed said.
State-run Basra Oil Company told Reuters last year Exxon was
seeking to sell its 32.7% stake in the field for $350 million.
OPEC's second-largest oil producer can increase its export
capacity by 3 million barrels per day (bpd) if within two years
Iraq upgrades its key undersea oil exports pipelines and its two
onshore ports, Mohammed said.
He also said a third oil pipeline at the Khor al-Amaya oil
terminal in southern Iraq and a fifth single point mooring (spm)
will be operational with capacity of 1 million barrels per day
by the end of 2024.
Iraq's exports 3.3 million barrels per day.
China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has won
a $300 million contract to build an energy station at giant
Rumaila oilfield in Iraq, he added.
