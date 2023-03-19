March 19 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani on Sunday said his country is committed to maintaining its 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil output in line with OPEC+ rates.

Speaking during a conference in Baghdad, Abdel-Ghani also said Iraq is ready to increase production if required to do so by OPEC+.

"We obliged some oil companies operating in the south to cut production to come in line with OPEC+'s agreed rates," he added. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany Writing by Hatem Maher Editing by David Goodman )