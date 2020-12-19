Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iraq devalues dinar as oil prices squeeze revenues

12/19/2020 | 09:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iranian rials, U.S. dollars and Iraqi dinars are seen at a currency exchange shopÊin Basra

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices, the bank said on Saturday.

The central bank of Iraq said the key reason behind the dinar's devaluation was to close the gap of widened 2021 budget inflation after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq's financial resources.

"The financial crisis which Iraq suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a decline in oil prices that caused decreasing oil revenues, altogether have caused a large deficit in the federal budget," the central bank said in a statement.

The devaluation decision came as a preemptive move to prevent "draining Iraq's foreign reserves" and help government to secure public servants' salaries, the bank said.

Iraq depends on oil revenue for 95 percent of its income. The last devaluation was in December 2015 when it raised the sale price of U.S. dollars to 1,182 dinars from 1,166.

But in Iraq's largely dollar-denominated economy, lowering the value of its dinar by a significant rate, which was the highest devaluation rate since 2003, would immediately raise the price of goods, hitting living standards.

Combined with other pending painful economic reforms by the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, this could lead to further unrest in a country where protests broke out on Oct. 1 last year and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt.

Iraqi security forces and anti-riot police were deployed on Saturday near central bank headquarters, state banks and other financial offices in Baghdad in anticipation that protests could erupt after the central bank decision, said two security officials.

The OPEC member's economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports, so a cheaper dinar would instantly make normal Iraqis feel poorer without providing any benefit to the wider economy via cheaper exports.

"Devaluation of the currency would self-inflict destructive repercussions on economy. It would be catastrophic," said Qais Jawhar, a Baghdad-based economic professor.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by William Maclean and David Evans)

By Ahmed Rasheed and Hesham Abdul Khalek


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--2nd Update
DJ
12:44aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--Update
DJ
12:23aRepublicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ
RE
12:23aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iran Oil Minister to Visit Moscow on Sunday
PU
12:17aRepublicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes
DJ
12:07aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Virtual Visit with Qatar
PU
12/19Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain
RE
12/19CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade sees robust growth in China's Hebei
PU
12/19CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
12/19Iraq devalues dinar as oil prices squeeze revenues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : temporarily shuts California stores in virus surge, some in UK after new curbs
3Republicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ
4Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes
5THALES : THALES : Geelong proves smart cities can safely integrate drone operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ