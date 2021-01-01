Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated
after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, the military
said on Friday, adding that a government explosives team was
still working to make the vessel safe.
The tanker was located in international waters about 28
nautical miles (52 km) off shore and supplying another ship with
fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, they
said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear how the mine became attached to
the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client
from State Oil Marketer SOMO, the military said.
