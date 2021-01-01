Log in
Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

01/01/2021 | 06:34am EST
CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, the military said on Friday, adding that a government explosives team was still working to make the vessel safe.

The tanker was located in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off shore and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, they said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how the mine became attached to the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client from State Oil Marketer SOMO, the military said. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ