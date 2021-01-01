Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

BASRA, Iraq, Jan 1 (Reuters) - An Iraqi oil tanker was
evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, and
explosives experts were working to make it safe, Iraq's military
said on Friday.
The tanker was in international waters about 28 nautical
miles (52 km) off Iraq's coast in the Persian Gulf and supplying
another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on
Thursday afternoon, the military said in its statement.
"It's a complicated marine bomb with sensors that could
cause a sudden explosion," a security source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
"Our team has not dealt with such mines before and we asked
for further assistance from a more professional bombs team," the
source said.
Iraq's navy had secured the area and the ship has been
isolated from other vessels, two other security sources said.
There have been several attacks on oil tankers in the
Persian Gulf and the Red Sea in the last few years, amid rising
regional tensions.
It was not immediately clear how the mine was attached to
the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client
from SOMO, Iraq's state oil marketing organisation, the military
said.
In November an explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a
Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni
border.
