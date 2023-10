BASRA, Iraq, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Iraq has not received formal notification from Turkey regarding the readiness of the oil exports pipeline to begin operations, said two senior Iraqi oil officials.

The officials commented on Sunday in response to recent statements made by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in which he said the oil pipeline bringing crude from Iraq is ready to begin operating.. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)