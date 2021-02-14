Log in
Iraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister

02/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
South Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is in advanced talks with state-run Chinese companies to discuss building crude oil storage facilities in China as part a plan to boost oil sales to Asia, Iraq's oil minister told Reuters.

"Iraq is also discussing plans proposed by Pakistan for building crude oil storage facilities," Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters by telephone.

Iraq's oil ministry has further plans to build storage facilities in some other states to "serve Iraq's interests in marketing its oil", Abdul Jabbar said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.96% 62.64 Delayed Quote.17.68%
WTI 2.89% 59.609 Delayed Quote.20.26%
