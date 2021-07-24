Iraq in fuel deal with Lebanon to boost its faltering power supply

CAIRO/BEIRUT, July 24 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an
agreement allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government pay for
1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services,
helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage, the two sides
said on Saturday.
Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown threatening
its stability. It has all but run down foreign reserves and
faces a growing shortage of fuel, medicine and other basic
goods. Most Lebanese face power cuts for many hours a day.
Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, speaking
on his return to Beirut after signing the deal, said the fuel
would be used for electricity generation and was enough for four
months. He said it was worth about $300 million to $400 million.
Iraq's Oil Ministry said in a statement it would supply
Lebanon with surplus heavy fuel oil from its refineries.
Lebanon, which has struggled to meet electricity demand at
the best of times, has imposed increasingly long power cuts
across the nation as fuel supplies have run short during the
crisis that erupted in late 2019.
Many Lebanese rely on private generators that use diesel,
which is also in short supply.
Hospitals said this week their generators were at a risk of
running out of fuel, putting critical patients at risk.
