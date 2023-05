BAGHDAD, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraq is committed to voluntary oil production cuts that started in May and last until the end of 2023, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told Reuters by phone, adding that Iraq was not asked to make any additional such cuts before a June 4 OPEC+ meeting. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed and Timour Azhari; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)