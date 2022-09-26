Iraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeks market balance

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar
on Monday said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+,
are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting to have a
balance in the markets.
"We don't want a sharp increase in oil prices or a
collapse," he said in a televised interview on state TV.
Oil prices fell $2 a barrel on Monday, settling at
nine-month lows in choppy trade, pressured by a strengthening
dollar as market participants awaited details on new sanctions
on Russia.
Brent crude futures for November settled down at
$84.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
for November delivery dropped to $76.71.
"We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to the
decrease [in oil prices], most importantly lower growth and
higher inflation rates," Abdul Jabbar said.
OPEC+, has this year ramped up oil output, looking to unwind
record cuts put in place in 2020 after the pandemic slashed
demand.
However, OPEC+ in recent months has failed to achieve
its planned output increases due to underinvestment in oilfields
by some OPEC members and by losses in Russian output.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Mark
Porter and Grant McCool)