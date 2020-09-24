Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 02:53am EDT

CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects to reach an agreement soon with the OPEC+ group over increasing Iraq's crude oil exports, state news agency INA cited him as saying on Thursday.

OPEC's second-biggest producer, Iraq has failed in the past to fully comply with OPEC+ oil output reductions, pumping above its production targets since the pact was first signed in 2016 between OPEC and its allies led by Russia.

The low prices resulting from the OPEC+ cuts have squeezed Iraq's finances, challenging a government struggling to tackle the fallout from years of war and rampant corruption. Iraq relies on oil to fund 97% of its state budget.

INA quoted Abdul Jabbar as telling state-owned daily newspaper Al-Sabah that an agreement with OPEC+ was imminent over increasing Iraq's exports. It did not give further details.

The OPEC+ cuts would last until the end of 2021, Abdul Jabbar was quoted as saying.

"Abdul Jabbar told Al-Sabah the rising prices of crude and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world will cast a shadow over the organisation's future decisions," INA said.

"He added that negotiations are ongoing, and there is a dialogue with everyone over making decisions that contribute to a recovery in global oil prices."

Iraq's economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and a stubborn Islamist insurgency triggered by the U.S. invasion. Baghdad has complained it struggled to revive its stagnating oil industry, at a time where other OPEC members benefited and boosted their market share.

Iraq's total exports averaged 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down from 2.763 bpd in July.

OPEC+ has been reducing production since January 2017 to help to support prices and reduce global oil stockpiles. It increased the cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd from May to July after demand plunged due to the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 41.44 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.31% 77.0584 Delayed Quote.22.77%
WTI 0.68% 39.583 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aFrench business confidence grew in September despite COVID resurgence
RE
03:07aAustralian shares end lower on prolonged economic recovery fears
RE
03:04aFrench Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rose in September, Beating Expectations
DJ
02:59aCineworld swings to loss, says may need to raise more money
RE
02:53aIraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports
RE
02:45aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during August, 08/2020
PU
02:42aMost UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition - BCC
RE
02:37aAsian shares sink on fading global recovery hopes
RE
02:27aAustralia abandons "unrealistic" budget surplus goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group