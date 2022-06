CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the ceiling for exports will reach 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in June and 3.85 million bpd in July.

He also told reporters that Iraq is 100% committed to its participation in OPEC.

The Iraqi oil ministry has said that average crude exports reached 3.3 million bpd in May.

(Reporting by Moayad Kenany; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Louise Heavens)