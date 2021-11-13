Iraq oil minister says exploration underway at four western desert sites

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister has said work
is underway at four exploration sites in the country's western
desert, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) said on Saturday.
The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company is handling the
exploration work, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said, adding his ministry
was also cooperating with American companies at other
exploration sites in the Nasiriyah Region.
Iraq expects large quantities of oil reserves in Nasiriyah,
Abdul Jabbar said.
INA said On Tuesday the Iraqi cabinet had authorised
National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with U.S. group Chevron
over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the
southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.
