May 11 (Reuters) - Iraq pumped 4.43 million barrels per day
(bpd) of oil in April, up by 282,000 bpd from March, according
to data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
According to the production figures, Iraq’s April output was
16,000 bpd above its OPEC+ quota for that month.
The last time Iraq produced above its OPEC+ production quota
was in November 2021, its government figures show.
Iraq’s March production was impacted by field outages in the
south, pushing its output 222,000 bpd below the production
ceiling for that month.
Like several other OPEC members, Iraq has struggled to pump
more oil at a time of already tight global supply and soaring
prices.
Almost half the global shortfall in planned oil supply by
OPEC and its allies - a grouping known as OPEC+ - is down to
Nigeria and Angola, due to several factors including the exit by
Western oil majors from African projects.
