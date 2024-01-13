CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producers is working to limit the challenges affecting the stability of the global oil market, Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Saturday.

Voluntary output cuts by OPEC+ since November have allowed members states like Iraq to achieve the highest rates of balance between supply and demand, helping them achieve stability in the global oil market, its oil ministry has said.

"Iraq's oil ministry is keen to achieve an increase in revenues derived from its oil export revenues despite the challenges facing global markets," Abdel-Ghani added. (Reporting by Adam Makary and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Mark Potter)