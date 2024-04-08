CAIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Iraq said the external debt decreased from $19.729 billion in 2022 to $15.976 billion in 2023, the state news agency cited Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Chris Reese)
