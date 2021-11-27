Iraq says it has no expectations about the fate of OPEC+ supply increase

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul
Jabbar said on Saturday that his country does not have any
expectations about whether the current monthly increase in
supply of 400,000 bpd by OPEC+ will stay in place, the state
news agency reported.
He added that any decision taken by OPEC+ would be based on
the information provided by technical experts, and that members
of the oil producing group were waiting for reports and research
from the market.
(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Nick Macfie)