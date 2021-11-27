Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Iraq says it has no expectations about the fate of OPEC+ supply increase

11/27/2021 | 11:15am EST
CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Saturday that his country does not have any expectations about whether the current monthly increase in supply of 400,000 bpd by OPEC+ will stay in place, the state news agency reported.

He added that any decision taken by OPEC+ would be based on the information provided by technical experts, and that members of the oil producing group were waiting for reports and research from the market. (Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
