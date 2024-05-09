BAGHDAD, May 9 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed $300 million agreement with Japan to finance small and medium enterprises in Iraq, state media reported on Thursday without any further details provided on the agreement. (Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
