DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister and his Turkish counterpart discussed joint relations in the oil and energy sector at a meeting in Ankara, a statement from the Iraqi oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani arrived in the Turkish capital to discuss a number of issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister's office told Reuters earlier.

The statement did not mention whether or not resumption of exports via Ceyhan was discussed. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)