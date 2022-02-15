Iraqi federal court deems Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional

LONDON/CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal court on
Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in
Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, according to a document seen
by Reuters.
The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing
oil and gas resources independently of the federal government,
and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives
by which the region would administer these resources.
KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from
Iraq's Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Tuesday's court decision stated that the Kurdish government
in Erbil must hand over all crude from the KRG and neighbouring
areas to the federal government, represented by the oil ministry
in Baghdad.
The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies,
foreign parties and states invalid. This includes exploration,
extraction, export and sale agreements, according to the
document.
The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must be allowed
to audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas
companies.
The KRG did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Nadine
Awadalla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)