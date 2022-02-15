Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iraqi federal court deems Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional

02/15/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON/CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Iraq's Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Tuesday's court decision stated that the Kurdish government in Erbil must hand over all crude from the KRG and neighbouring areas to the federal government, represented by the oil ministry in Baghdad.

The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties and states invalid. This includes exploration, extraction, export and sale agreements, according to the document.

The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must be allowed to audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas companies.

The KRG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.47% 93.48 Delayed Quote.22.94%
WTI -2.92% 92.134 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pANALYSIS-RISE AND FALL : economists and BoE split on pace of inflation drop
RE
02:18pCanadian home prices hit fresh record in January- CREA
RE
02:18pU.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January -- Update
DJ
02:16pIraqi federal court deems Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional
RE
02:15pSachem Head seeks control of US Foods' board, nominates 7 directors
RE
02:15pCanadian dollar edges higher as Ukraine tensions ease
RE
02:12pWall St set to bounce on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions
RE
02:12pGM extends EV Bolt production halt but plans to soon resume sales
RE
02:09pU.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January
DJ
02:07pPutin says Nord Stream 2 would cement Europe's energy security
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound after selloff as Russia says withdrawing some troops
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
5Intel expands in specialty chipmaking with $5.4 billion deal for Israel..

HOT NEWS