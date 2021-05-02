Iraqi oil minister says Karbala refinery to start in Sept 2022 -news agency

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday a refinery under construction in Karbala, south of Baghdad, should come on stream in September 2022.

The state-run Iraqi News Agency quoted the minister as saying that when fully completed the refinery would enable Iraq to phase out 90% of the oil products it currently has to import. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)