Iraqi oil minister says Karbala refinery to start in Sept 2022 -news agency
05/02/2021 | 07:53am EDT
DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul
Jabbar said on Sunday a refinery under construction in Karbala,
south of Baghdad, should come on stream in September 2022.
The state-run Iraqi News Agency quoted the minister as
saying that when fully completed the refinery would enable Iraq
to phase out 90% of the oil products it currently has to import.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)