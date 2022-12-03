Advanced search
Iraqi oil minister says OPEC members committed to agreed production rates

12/03/2022 | 09:09am EST
CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani affirmed OPEC members are committed to the agreed production rates till the end of 2023, ministry statement said in a statement on Saturday.

Abdel-Ghani made these remarks during a ministerial meeting of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) via video conference. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
