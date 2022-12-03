Iraqi oil minister says OPEC members committed to agreed production rates
12/03/2022 | 09:09am EST
CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Hayan
Abdel-Ghani affirmed OPEC members are committed to the agreed
production rates till the end of 2023, ministry statement said
in a statement on Saturday.
Abdel-Ghani made these remarks during a ministerial meeting
of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) via video conference.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Toby
Chopra)