Iraqi oil minister says OPEC members committed to agreed production rates

CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani affirmed OPEC members are committed to the agreed production rates till the end of 2023, ministry statement said in a statement on Saturday.

Abdel-Ghani made these remarks during a ministerial meeting of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) via video conference. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Toby Chopra)