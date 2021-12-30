Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan 9 - decree

12/30/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iraqis vote in general election

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraq's new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.

The main winner of the Oct. 10 election was Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States.

Sadr's bloc, already the biggest in the 329-seat parliament, will expand to 73 seats from 54. Its main rivals for years, the Fatah bloc of factions linked to pro-Tehran militia, meanwhile, saw its parliamentary representation collapse to just 17 seats from 48.

Fatah bloc political leaders held a meeting with cleric Sadr at his home in the southern holy city of Najaf on Wednesday to discuss the formation of the government, but no clear results have been announced after the meeting, said two Shi'ite officials who attended.

"Atmospheres were positive and we think we need to hold more meetings to reach common ground," said one Shi'ite official.

Because no coalition won a majority, Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish coalitions have been jockeying for position in the new government.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aCOVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns
RE
05:59aSuspected militants kill four soldiers in northern Mali, army says
RE
05:57aMourners pay respects to South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Tutu
RE
05:56aForeign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister
RE
05:53aPoland's 2021 budget deficit to be lower than expected, says ministry
RE
05:52aChina to stabilize markets, adopt registration-based IPO system- official
RE
05:51aOmicron, dollar gains stymie world stocks' winning streak
RE
05:47aIndian shares end unchanged; tech, pharma stocks gain
RE
05:41aOil prices slip after China cuts import quotas
RE
05:35aHSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2WRAPUP 4-Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memor..
3Amazon com : Independent selling partners broke Amazon records this hol..
4Spain's annual inflation jumps to 6.7% at end of 2021, highest since 19..
5Women force change at Indian iPhone plant, sick from bad food, crowded ..

HOT NEWS