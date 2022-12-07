Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Iraqi security forces kill two protesters in the south

12/07/2022 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASSIRIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces shot dead two protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya on Wednesday after using live ammunition to disperse an anti-government protest, police and medical sources told Reuters.

At least 16 protesters were wounded, mainly by live bullets, when security forces attempted to move them away from bridges and a central square, the sources said.

Police said protesters threw stones at security forces, wounding at least 11. A Reuters witness said crowds subsequently gathered outside a hospital morgue, demanding the release of the two bodies.

Around 300 people took part in the demonstration which was called to protest against recent arrests that targeted activists in the mainly Shi'ite city of Nassiriya.

It was the first such deadly demonstration since a new government was formed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in October.

(Reporting by Maher al-Saih in Nassiriya; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:59aCitigroup ceo says we are very aware that we have to deliver - c…
RE
11:58aWashington DC sues Amazon over withheld delivery driver tips
RE
11:57aCitigroup ceo says will try to get as much capital into hands of…
RE
11:55aIncompetence helped set stage for Whitey Bulger's prison murder, watchdog report says
RE
11:55aCitigroup ceo says we take buybacks decisions quarter by quarter…
RE
11:54aAmazon shopping site back up after outage
RE
11:54aGenerali plans sale of $21 bln of its Italian life insurance portfolio -Bloomberg News
RE
11:52aIraqi security forces kill two protesters in the south
RE
11:50aUK government clears $12 billion Aveva-Schneider deal
RE
11:46aCitigroup ceo on divestitures says bank will have $3 bln in capi…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
4Analyst recommandations: Dominion Energy, Expedia, Repligen, TripAdviso..
5Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

HOT NEWS