Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iraqis take to the streets on protest anniversary

10/01/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "We want security, we want work, we want our basic rights. We don't want to fight, or to shed blood," said Laith, a young anti-government demonstrator from the capital Baghdad.

From Tahrir square, demonstrators walked to the middle of Republic bridge leading to the Green Zone and faced security forces standing atop a concrete roadblock.

Demonstrations broke out in Iraq in October 2019 over jobs and poor services. Tens of thousands took to the streets calling for the overthrow of Iraq's ruling elite.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office after the 2019 uprising, released a statement on Friday (September 30), calling "on the demonstrators to abide by the peacefulness guidelines and the security forces' orders regarding the demonstration places."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aUkraine says 20 civilians killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept.
RE
08:08aPetronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless
RE
08:05aDeep underground, Mexican coal miners remember those who never came back
RE
08:02aIraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anniversary of 2019 anti-government protest
RE
07:58aGunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital the day after coup: Reuters reporter
RE
07:24aMore penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony
RE
07:06aWhat caused holes in Sue the T. rex's jawbone? Scientists are stumped
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
06:54aIraqis take to the streets on protest anniversary
RE
06:43aPakistan CPI inflation slows to 23.2% y/y in September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
2Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
3OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
4Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
5Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot

HOT NEWS