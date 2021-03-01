Irdeto and Selectron Systems set new standard for travel safety

Amsterdam, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital security, today announces it has been selected by Knorr-Bremse subsidiary Selectron Systems to provide the new Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for the entire Knorr-Bremse Group, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Selectron integrates the Irdeto Keys & Credentials solution for managing the lifecycle of PKI certificates embedded in its products, blocking hackers and cybercriminals from accessing vital train systems. This partnership marks yet another win for Irdeto, a pioneer in key management, having already issued more than one billion PKI certificates globally.

From threat actors gaining remote access through weak points in the network to physical hacking into unsupervised vehicles’ equipment, safeguarding the integrity of critical systems that control this infrastructure – whether these are braking, steering and other control systems – is vital to ensuring smooth and safe operations for operators and manufacturers. Irdeto Keys & Credentials solution is used to secure identities and authentication of the control systems in Knorr-Bremse connected transport components, ensuring systems run as intended. To further secure this key infrastructure, the PKI solution will enable the implementation of Identity and Authentication Control (IAC) for vehicle subsystems and control units, safeguarding train travel for all riders.

The solution will enable Knorr-Bremse and Selectron to bring their customers peace of mind, by deploying the most advanced, safe and trustworthy products and services. It also protects the identity and integrity of thousands of safety-critical embedded products such as Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) or Electronic Control Units of commercial vehicles and many more against security threats. This ensures that only authorized people and systems can run these critical train systems.

Unlike many other commercial off-the-shelf PKI solutions, Irdeto Keys & Credentials is an adaptable and multi-faceted solution, ready and able to meet Knorr-Bremse’s requirements of security, compliance, flexibility and ability to operate at unprecedented scales. This partnership sets the standard for secure rail travel and commercial transportation in a world where cybersecurity becomes increasingly vital to ensuring safe operations.

Dr. Thomas Fischer, CEO of Selectron Systems AG, said: “Vehicles have become internetworked, internet-connected systems on wheels, and our focus on digital security has grown to meet this challenge. The PKI solution is an important step in our ambition to set new standards for cybersecurity in the connected transport space. We are looking forward to partnering with Irdeto and utilizing its wider range of cybersecurity solutions.”

“This partnership marks a new standard of security across the rail and commercial vehicles sector,” added Niels Haverkorn, General Manager of Connected Transport at Irdeto. “As the entire transport ecosystem becomes connected, the cybersecurity threat is becoming more real. Irdeto has more than half a century of experience in helping and supporting customers secure their solutions, and we are excited to bring our knowledge into the connected rail space.”

###

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Irdeto’s solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime. With 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s software security technology and cyberservices protect over six billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best-known brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

About Selectron

Selectron Systems AG is one of the technological leaders in the field of train automation, offering solution-oriented Train Control & Management Systems (TCMS) and cybersecurity solutions for rail vehicles. Manufacturers, integrators and operators of rail vehicles around the world rely on Selectron’s solutions consisting of hardware and software that are coordinated with each other. With over 160 dedicated employees, Selectron supports its customers to further automate, improve and protect their businesses. Thanks to its integrated, generic software chain and modular hardware components, Selectron combines powerful product features to create a consistent and mature overall system with a focus on safety and security.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, Ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 29,000 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2019, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.9 billion (IFRS). For more than 115 years, the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization and mobility.

Attachment

Sanna-Maaria Mattila Irdeto media@irdeto.com