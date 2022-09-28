Ireland Completes 2022 Funding Program Due to Strong Cash Position

By Emese Bartha

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency has completed a review of its planned issuance programme for the remainder of 2022 and sees no need for any further auctions of government bonds and treasury bills, it said Wednesday.

"The review has concluded that the strength of the Exchequer's cash position, coupled with the surplus for the year projected in yesterday's Budget, eliminates any requirement for the Agency to issue additional long-term bonds before the end of this year," the NTMA said in a statement.

This means that the NTMA won't conduct government bond or treasury bill auctions in the fourth quarter, it said.

The NTMA will resume long-term borrowing activity in early 2023, it said, adding that in line with the practice of previous years, it will announce the funding range for next year in December.

