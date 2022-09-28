Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland Completes 2022 Funding Program Due to Strong Cash Position

09/28/2022 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emese Bartha


Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency has completed a review of its planned issuance programme for the remainder of 2022 and sees no need for any further auctions of government bonds and treasury bills, it said Wednesday.

"The review has concluded that the strength of the Exchequer's cash position, coupled with the surplus for the year projected in yesterday's Budget, eliminates any requirement for the Agency to issue additional long-term bonds before the end of this year," the NTMA said in a statement.

This means that the NTMA won't conduct government bond or treasury bill auctions in the fourth quarter, it said.

The NTMA will resume long-term borrowing activity in early 2023, it said, adding that in line with the practice of previous years, it will announce the funding range for next year in December.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 0729ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aChina will push forward policy implementation in Q4 - state media cites premier
RE
07:32aGreen gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
RE
07:32aMan killed in shoot-out during Belgian raids targeting far right
RE
07:32aSome 349,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Fiona
RE
07:30aStrike action, outages in France's refined product sector
RE
07:30aU.S. boutique bank Raine expands in Southeast Asia, bets on media and tech
RE
07:29aNorway beefs up security across oil and gas sector
RE
07:29aGerman security agencies fear both strands of nord stream 1 pipe…
RE
07:22aHong Kong's CK Asset spins off unit Aim Clever for $2.65 billion
RE
07:22aBank of England seeks to stem bond market turmoil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5Santander to Launch New Share-Buyback Program; Declares Interim Dividen..

HOT NEWS