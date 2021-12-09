Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Ireland Plans EUR10 Billion-EUR14 Billion in Bond Issuance in 2022, Less Than in 2021

12/09/2021 | 05:30am EST
By Emese Bartha

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency plans to issue 10 billion euros to 14 billion euros ($11.34 billion to $15.88 billion) in bonds in 2022, representing a reduction on the EUR18.5 billion issued in 2021, it said Thursday.

In line with its current practice, the NTMA will issue a statement at the beginning of each calendar quarter outlining the bond auction plans for that quarter. It also intends to hold at least one syndicated bond deal during the year, it said.

"The reduced borrowing range for 2022 reflects Ireland's improving fiscal position and our long-standing strategy of pre-funding liabilities," said Frank O'Connor, NTMA's director of funding and debt management.

He added that with one of the longest maturity profiles in Europe and lower redemptions over the medium term, the NTMA has considerable flexibility in meeting Ireland's future borrowing requirements.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 0530ET

