  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Ireland Plans to Launch New October 2043-Dated Green Bond

01/04/2023 | 06:03am EST
By Emese Bartha


Ireland has hired banks as joint lead managers for a forthcoming green bond issue, with maturity in October 2043, one of the banks said in a deal announcement on Wednesday.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, the same bank said.

The banks hired as lead managers are BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 0603ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 3.41% 57.92 Real-time Quote.5.18%
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.08% 144.5 Delayed Quote.4.15%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 4.03% 11.566 Delayed Quote.4.95%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.29% 939 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.20% 1016 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HOT NEWS