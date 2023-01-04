Ireland Plans to Launch New October 2043-Dated Green Bond

By Emese Bartha

Ireland has hired banks as joint lead managers for a forthcoming green bond issue, with maturity in October 2043, one of the banks said in a deal announcement on Wednesday.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, the same bank said.

The banks hired as lead managers are BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.

