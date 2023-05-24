(Alliance News) - The number of those in work in Ireland increased at the start of the year, according to the Central Statistics Office's labour force survey on Wednesday.

The number of employed people aged 15 to 89 in the first quarter of the year increased by 102,700 against the year prior, or 4.1%, to 2.61 million people.

An estimated 561,700 of those in employment worked part-time.

The employment rate for those aged 15 to 64 in the quarter was 73.6%. The Central Statistics Office said this was the highest recorded since the series began in 1998.

