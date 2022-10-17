Ireland extends deadline for firms to repay deferred taxes

DUBLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's tax office on
Monday extended a deadline for companies to start repaying taxes
deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic to May 2024, saying the
energy crisis has put very significant pressure on firms'
ability to meet their tax obligations.
The government introduced the tax warehousing scheme in May
2020 and firms that had deferred liabilities that arose during
one of Europe's toughest COVID-19 lockdown regimes were due to
enter into repayment arrangements by the end of the year or May
2023 for those that had been shut for longer.
Ireland's Office of the Revenue Commissioners said 74,000
firms with 2.6 billion euros ($2.56 billion) of unpaid bills
were still availing of the scheme at the end of September, down
from a peak of 3.1 billion euros when over 100,000 companies or
around one in three firms in the country had put off the tax
payments.
"Revenue appreciates the very significant challenges that
businesses are currently experiencing in meeting their tax
obligations, arising from the impacts of the energy costs
crisis," Collector-General Joe Howley said in a statement.
The tax office added that 7,500 taxpayers were responsible
for the bulk of the warehoused debt – 2.2 billion euros – and
that almost 50,000 have deferred debts of less than 5,000 euros.
Similar to other European countries, insolvencies in Ireland
were artificially depressed during the pandemic due to the level
of government support and have begun to pick up in recent
months, industry data show.
($1 = 1.0162 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)