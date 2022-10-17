Ireland extends deadline for firms to repay deferred taxes

DUBLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's tax office on Monday extended a deadline for companies to start repaying taxes deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic to May 2024, saying the energy crisis has put very significant pressure on firms' ability to meet their tax obligations.

The government introduced the tax warehousing scheme in May 2020 and firms that had deferred liabilities that arose during one of Europe's toughest COVID-19 lockdown regimes were due to enter into repayment arrangements by the end of the year or May 2023 for those that had been shut for longer.

Ireland's Office of the Revenue Commissioners said 74,000 firms with 2.6 billion euros ($2.56 billion) of unpaid bills were still availing of the scheme at the end of September, down from a peak of 3.1 billion euros when over 100,000 companies or around one in three firms in the country had put off the tax payments.

"Revenue appreciates the very significant challenges that businesses are currently experiencing in meeting their tax obligations, arising from the impacts of the energy costs crisis," Collector-General Joe Howley said in a statement.

The tax office added that 7,500 taxpayers were responsible for the bulk of the warehoused debt – 2.2 billion euros – and that almost 50,000 have deferred debts of less than 5,000 euros.

Similar to other European countries, insolvencies in Ireland were artificially depressed during the pandemic due to the level of government support and have begun to pick up in recent months, industry data show. ($1 = 1.0162 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Tomasz Janowski)