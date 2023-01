The turnaround from a deficit of 3% of gross national income in 2021 reflected a fall in COVID-19 related spending and strong tax revenue growth.

VAT and income tax grew by 21% and 15% year-on-year, while corporate tax receipts jumped by 48% to a record 22.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9443 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)